Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.48. Envista posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -249.54 and a beta of 1.97.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

