Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.30). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($6.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

fuboTV stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

