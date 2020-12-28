Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $125.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.73 million to $125.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $84.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $455.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $462.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.29 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $481.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

