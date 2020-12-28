Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) will post sales of $55.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $52.31 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.68 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $203.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million.

Shares of NYSE:ALRS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 24,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,353. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.