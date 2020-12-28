Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $57.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $219.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of AMBA traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. 27,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,159. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,202 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,334. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

