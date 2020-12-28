Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report $180.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the lowest is $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $635.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $134.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

