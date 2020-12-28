Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

