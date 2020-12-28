Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

