Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.83. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

