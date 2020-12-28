Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $245.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.95 million, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $235.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SBSI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.53. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

