Zacks: Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. BWX Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

BWXT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.80. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,734,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

