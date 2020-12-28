Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth $93,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 91,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

