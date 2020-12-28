Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $751.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $705.06 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.