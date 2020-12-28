Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

