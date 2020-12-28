Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $41.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $177.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 797,572 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

