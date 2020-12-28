Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 426.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Upwork by 49.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

