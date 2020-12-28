Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 53,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

