Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

