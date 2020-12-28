Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCCY. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

