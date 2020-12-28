Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

