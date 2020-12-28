Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.