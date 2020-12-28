Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

