Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 28th

Zanite Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 28th. Zanite Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Zanite Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNTEU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Zanite Acquisition

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

