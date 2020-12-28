ZCore Trading Down 5.3% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $486,891.44 and approximately $10,575.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,393,455 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

