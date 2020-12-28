Zebi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00628877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00160313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00323324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

