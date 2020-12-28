ZIMBOCASH Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $44,265.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,360 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

