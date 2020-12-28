ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Cap of $6.98 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $42,720.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00623452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00322541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016224 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,360 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

