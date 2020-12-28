Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $170.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 932.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

