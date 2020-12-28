ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,721.44

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $47,721.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $32.15 and $51.55. In the last week, ZINC has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.10 or 0.02199138 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

Buying and Selling ZINC

