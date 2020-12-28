Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE ZOM opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

