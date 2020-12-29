$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.10. Forterra reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.58. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

