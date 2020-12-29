$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

