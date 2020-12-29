-$0.04 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.03. NN posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 75.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,415. NN has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

