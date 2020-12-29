$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. LSI Industries also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 204.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.