-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

