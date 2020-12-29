$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,155. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 503.53 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

