$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

