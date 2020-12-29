$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

AVAL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,557. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

