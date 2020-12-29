$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,022. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

