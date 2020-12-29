-$0.18 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). PROS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PROS by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.