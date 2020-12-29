$0.22 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EVO Payments by 74.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.