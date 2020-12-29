-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.11). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,648. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

