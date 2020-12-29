-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

AGLE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

