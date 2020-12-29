$0.32 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 797,572 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 763,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.