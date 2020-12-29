-$0.37 EPS Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

MTCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

MTCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 1,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth about $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

