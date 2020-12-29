$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $166.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.62, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

