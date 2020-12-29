$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cohu reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,126.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.