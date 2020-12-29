$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,934. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.