$18.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce sales of $18.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.80 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $76.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.65 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.05.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.