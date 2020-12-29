$188.70 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report sales of $188.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.73 million to $189.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Several research firms have commented on CVGI. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

CVGI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 7,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

